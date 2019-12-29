Zac Efron Contracted a Life-Threatening Infection in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron contracted 'form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection' while filming in Papua New Guinea.

The 32-year-old was filming his reality documentary series, Killing Zac Efron when he fell ill, The Daily Mail reported via The Sunday Telegraph.

The new Quibi series follows Efron falling off the grid for 21 days in a remote and extreme jungle environment. The actor came down with a "form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection" right before the holidays and was flown to Brisbane, Australia from Papua New Guinea. The newspaper reported that it was a "life-or-death flight."

Once arriving in Australia, he was admitted to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill and was reportedly in a 'stable condition' once he arrived. The director from the organization that took Efron on the medical flight, Dr. Glenn McKay, confirmed to the outlet that he and his team "retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia."

After being hospitalized for treatment for "several days" he was given the all-clear by his medical team to fly home to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. Efron has not addressed his hospitalization nor has posted on his social media accounts since November.