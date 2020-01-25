Zac Efron Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Prequel

Zac Efron may be the new Captain Jack Sparrow in the new Disney Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Multiple outlets including IMDB and Inside The Magic have reported that the former Disney Channel star is in talks to play a younger Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming prequel film. Johnny Depp previously held the role of everyone's favorite pirate for the five films.

The sixth film was announced back in 2018, with few updates since the announcement. It has been reported that Disney is eyeing Efron along with a few other actors for the role of the younger version of Captain Jack. The new project will allegedly feature both new and old characters from the franchise.

Director Craig Mazin (Chernobyl, The Hangover 2 & 3) and screenwriter Ted Elliott (Pirates of the Caribbean films) have already officially joined the project.

Rumors have also been circling about the possibility of a Disney+ series that would follow Captian Jack's adventures across the globe while he hunts for treasure, We Got This Covered shared.