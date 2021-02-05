You Can Watch Zayn Fall Asleep Live on Camera This Weekend

This takes "PILLOWTALK" to a whole 'nother level.

In lieu of a "big expensive Super Bowl" commercial this weekend, Coors is teaming up with Zayn for a unique marketing-meets-science experiment.

Have you ever wanted to sleep with Zayn? Well, now you can! (Uh, sorta...)

On Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 PM, Zayn is going to watch Coors' "dream stimulus video" live on camera in his bedroom and attempt to fall asleep with all the world watching on his Instagram Live.

What is the dream stimulus, you ask?

Apparently, Coors worked with a Harvard doctor to "create a video that implants chill, refreshing imagery into your dreams," whatever that means. You can check out for yourself at CoorsBigGameDream.com.

"When Coors asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought... well, that is very strange. So, of course, I said yes," Zayn said in a press release about the upcoming experience. "It’s been a minute since I’ve had a good night's sleep, so let’s see if it works. I love a good science project."

Will you be tuning in to watch Zayn catch some Zs this weekend? Who knows—maybe Gigi and baby Khai will make an appearance!

Watch Zayn's announcement, below: