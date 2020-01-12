Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid back together?

The pair was spotted arm in arm together on what seems to be a date night. TMZ posted photos of Malik and Gigi, alongside her siblings Bella and Anwar who was joined by his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

The group ate at il Buco in New York City on Saturday night (January 11) which also happened to be on Malik’s 27th birthday. Gigi reportedly gave him a larger than life bouquet.

Fans began speculating that the couple was back together over the holidays after Gigi posted an Instagram story where she was seen cooking a recipe from Malik’s mother, whom she tagged in the post.

The pair first started dating in 2015 before calling it quits in March of 2018. By April of 2018, they were back together before they called it quits once again in January of 2019.

This past March, Malik tweeted, “@GiGiHadid love you.” He quickly deleted the tweet, however, E! News was able to save the screenshot prior to its deletion. The tweet racked up over 10,000 retweets before he deleted it, prompting fans to question if he was hacked.