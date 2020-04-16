How to Change Your Virtual Background on Zoom

If you don't know how to change your Zoom background, here's how you do it.

As you've probably heard, Zoom is the latest app to go viral as millions of people around the world have recently downloaded the video conferencing software that makes it easy to connect with coworkers and employers for video meetings while working from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

People are also using Zoom to video chat and hang out with friends.

It's convenient, easy to use and lets people feel connected during a time when social distancing has become a requirement. But despite its practicality, users have discovered a setting that lets them swap their real-life video background with any image they want. How fun is that?

What is Zoom?

Zoom is a video conferencing software that lets you virtually interact with co-workers, employers, family and friends online either by video or audio-only (or both). Based on the type of plan you sign up to, users can host one-on-one meetings, group video conferences with up to 500 participants and even share their computer screen with others so they can see what you see.

How to create an account on Zoom:

1. Download the app from the App Store or Play Store.

2. Tap "Sign Up" on the welcome page.

3. Enter all your information, such as your email address and first and last name.

4. Check the box next to "I agree to the Terms of Service."

5. Tap "Sign Up" in the top-right corner.

6. A message will appear informing you that you've been sent an activation email. Tap "OK" and head to your inbox where you click the "Activate Account" option. This will open the browser on your phone.

7. Confirm your account information and choose a password.

8. You're all set! The app will prompt you to invite colleagues to a meeting now. If you're not ready for that, you can skip this step for later.

(If you're signing up with your desktop computer, check out the video below.)

How do I change or customize my virtual background for a Zoom meeting?

1. Open the Zoom app, sign in and join a meeting.

2. Tap on the three dots at the bottom right to open the More menu.

3. Tap Virtual Background.

4. Select one of Zoom's default photos or upload your own.

What kind of photos can I use for my Zoom background?

The Zoom virtual background options are endless! You can look like you're on the moon, or upload a photo from your favorite episode of The Office. Fox even released free backgrounds from its hit animated TV series so if you want it to look like you're working from the living room of The Simpsons, you totally can. You can even use your favorite meme or a Joe Exotic background if you're a fan of Netflix's Tiger King.

If not, you can upload your own images or videos as a virtual background. Though there are no size restrictions, Zoom recommends "cropping the image to match the aspect ratio of your camera before uploading it."