2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the Full List

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards have arrived!

The 77th annual show will be hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time and airs live from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton at 8 PM ET on NBC.

This year's film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination.

Netflix gained the most television nominations with seventeen while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year, three shows are tied for the most series nominations, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead with four noms each.

This could be the night that Taylor Swift takes home her first Golden Globe for her work on "Beautiful Ghosts," alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber from Cats. Swift was previously nominated in 2012 for "Safe and Sound" from The Hunger Games and in 2013 for “Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance.

Beyoncé is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Spirit” from the 2019 live remake of The Lion King. The 38-year-old was previously nominated in 2006 for "Listen" from Dreamgirls and in 2008 for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records.

Check out the full list of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominees, below, and stay tuned as we update the winners list this evening.