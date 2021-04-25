Show-stopping fashion statements at the Academy Awards may not take home any gold statues, but who did win best dressed and worst dressed at the 2021 Oscars tonight?

On Sunday (April 25), the 93rd Academy Awards brought together film stars from all over Hollywood (and the world!), who came dressed to impress — or disappoint.

Regina King stunned in a Louis Vuitton blue dress with sleeves mimicking butterfly wings, while Zendaya dazzled in a canary yellow gown by Pier Paolo Piccioli. Unfortunately, Glenn Close's stuffy blue number with matching gloves and Viola Davis' abstract white patterned gown fell short.