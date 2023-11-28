Merriam-Webster just revealed the 2023 Word of the Year, and it's one that an artist like Taylor Swift can appreciate.

What is the Merriam-Webster 2023 Word of the Year?

It's (drumroll).....Authentic! The word has several meanings including "not false or imitation" and "true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character." The online dictionary stated that there was a big increase in the volume of people searching for "authentic" this year.

Why is authentic the 2023 Word of the Year?

Merriam-Webster explains that the increase in searches of the word was propelled by "stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media." Artists like our girl Taylor Swift made headlines this year with statements about seeking her "authentic voice or self." Forbes showcases an example of this with their article "Three Ways to Tap Into Taylor Swift's Authenticity and Build an Era's-Like Workplace."

Merriam-Webster also mentioned Lainey Wilson and Sam Smith as contributors to the authenticity headlines. "What Singer Sam Smith Can Teach Leaders About The Power Of Authenticity" and "Lainey Wilson Wanted Authenticity On 'Bell Bottom Country' So She Wrote 300 Songs to Get It" are just a couple of the many stories referring to the singers' authenticity.

As the dictionary puts it "Authentic is what brands, social media influencers, and celebrities aspire to be." It's safe to say that Taylor Swift is the living, breathing, singing form of authenticity. She built her career on it, as her songs are authentic to her real-life, and we've all loved her for it.

Final thoughts: Authentic is a nice word to sum up 2023. Especially considering Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year in 2022 was "gaslighting." I think we're headed in the right direction. Maybe we can all take a note out of Taylor's book and bring our own authenticity into the new year. Cheers!

