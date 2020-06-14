Aaron Carter is engaged to Melanie Martin!

After a brief breakup in April, the couple are back together and engaged to be married. The 32-year-old singer made the announcement on Saturday (June 13).

"Love wins #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory my future Mrs. Carter Melanie," he captioned a photo of his new fiancée donning her engagement ring.

The big announcement comes days after the couple told fans that Martin suffered a miscarriage.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," Carter said during a YouTube live stream on June 8. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

The former House of Carters star announced the pregnancy back in April.

“This is what we both want,” Carter told People at the time. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

