Aaron Carter and girlfriend Melanie Martin are becoming parents!

The 32-year-old pop artist made the big announcement during an Instagram Live on Tuesday (April 21). “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he told viewers while holding up a pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure."

He reiterated, "This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant!"

“This is what we both want,” Carter told People. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

The couple became publicly official in January and moved in together shortly after. Carter later debuted a new face tattoo of Martin's first name over his eyebrow.

Martin was arrested in March due to a domestic violence dispute with Carter, according to TMZ. Carter allegedly thought that Martin was lying about being pregnant at the time.