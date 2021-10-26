Adam Levine Looks Disgusted During Stage Crasher Incident

Adam Levine encountered an unwelcome guest during a recent performance, and his response has now become the subject of controversy.

The Maroon 5 frontman was accosted by a stage crasher while performing with his band at the We Can Survive concert on Oct. 23, according to ET. The group was midway through a performance of their 2004 hit "Sunday Morning" when a woman jumped up on stage and surprised Levine with a hug.

To paraphrase the lyrics of "Sunday Morning," she was all he saw, but decidedly not all he needed.

Levine's response to the moment was one of disgust. TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured the interaction on film.

In the clip, the hit-maker gives serious side eye and literally cringes as security pulls the fan away. He appears to mouth the word "f--k" while moving across the stage. The music continues, and he shakes off the interruption by dancing along on beat.

"Adam Levine was a whole mood yesterday," the user captioned the TikTok. Text on screen added that the singer was "not having it." The viral footage has been viewed more than 6.7 million times and received more than 635K likes.

Check it out below:

The video sparked a debate in the comments section about Levine's response to the stage crasher. Some argued that the musician should have been more appreciative of his fan, or at least not express visible disgust, while others focused on the issue of consent.

"He needs to sit down and be humble for a sec," one user wrote.

"He doesn't even have to be humbled," another wrote. "A random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic." They argued that his response was correct and the comment was liked 108K times, showing that plenty agreed.

"How about we stop defending people touching other people without consent," another user requested.

"Fans are not entitled to touch people period," someone wrote. "End of story don't touch him."

It appears that Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 continued their set following the incident. According to Setlist.FM, they ran through three more numbers, including their closer "Sugar."

Shawn Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat and Coldplay also performed at the concert.