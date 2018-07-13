Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's series Sugar is set to debut on YouTube Premium on Aug. 15.

Sugar, executive produced by Levine, is inspired by Maroon 5's 2014 music video for "Sugar" which featured the band crashing multiple weddings.

The eight-episode series will feature a different music star every week as they surprise fans who have given back to their communities. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, A$AP Ferg and Bad Bunny are set to make appearances.

Levine is developing the project along with fellow executive producer David Dobkin who directed Maroon 5's "Sugar" music video and comedy film Wedding Crashers. Alex Van Wagner is serving as director with Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle, Megan Wolpert Dobkin, Josh Gummersall and Todd Yasui also serving as executive producers.

"I'm really excited to show this interesting show/experiment filled with many different experiences and emotions; based on the concept behind our video for 'Sugar.' I'm extremely grateful and equally excited for all who participated on both sides of the camera," Levine said in a statement.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

