Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Instagram Photo

Adele is being accused of cultural appropriation for the bikini, hairstyle and back-piece she wore in an Instagram post acknowledging the Notting Hill Carnival.

Posted on Sunday (August 30), the photo shows the Grammy-award winning singer wearing African Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top, as well as acid-wash leggings and a yellow feathered adornment.

Bantu knots are said to have originated centuries ago with tribes in southern Africa and are rooted in Black culture, while the feathered back-piece is typically worn during Carnival festivities in countries like Brazil and Barbados. As for the bikini top, well... Adele is not Jamaican.

@adele via Instagram

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the 32-year-old singer wrote in the caption, referring to the cancelled festivities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture and traditions in London, was entirely virtual this year.

The post has gained a lot of attention, garnering over 4 million likes, hundreds of memes and very mixed reactions. And while many have "canceled" the singer for her questionable ensemble, others just can't see past her uncanny resemblance to Katy Perry.

Adele has yet to comment on the controversy.