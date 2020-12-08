Man Hilariously Recreates ‘Elf’ Scene While Meeting Biological Father for First Time

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a real-life Elf scene, good news for Justin Bieber fans and more, below.

Man Recreates Elf Scene While Meeting Biological Father for First Time



Doug Henning, a 40-year-old adoptee from Maine, flew to Boston to meet his birth dad for the first time ever after connecting on Ancestry.com. He decided to do this dressed as Will Ferrell's character Buddy from Elf. Hilariously, his biological father, Raul, didn't quite get the joke, but still gave his son a hug anyway. “When he came out of the airport, he probably thought I was a lunatic,” Henning said of their otherwise joyful encounter. “It was a really good way to break the ice.” (via Boston.com)

You've Been Hanging Your Christmas Lights the Wrong Way



Good news! We no longer have to spend hours and hours untangling and then painstakingly coiling colorful lights around the tree this holiday season. Folks are now decorating their tree with lights strung vertically, instead of wrapping them all the way around the way around its branches. In fact, this is how Rockefeller Center hangs their tree lights as well. If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for us—and it will surely make for an easier cleanup, to boot. (via RealSimple)

Home Intruder Found Just Chilling on Tom Brady's Couch

A Massachusetts man was recently arrested for breaking into a mansion owned by Tom Brady. The home invader was found just "laying on the couch in the middle of the room." It seems that the same guy also stole a Tom Brady shirt and glove from a Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit—and was wearing both items the time of this arrest. (via TMZ)

Justin Bieber To Perform First Show in Three Years, Virtually



Justin Bieber is partnering with T-Mobile to put on his first live concert in three years. Since there's currently an active pandemic, the event will take place virtually. New Year's Eve Live With Justin Bieber can be streamed for $25 online the day of the show. (via People)

The Most Sinful Cities in America, Revealed



WalletHub recently did a study examining more than 180 U.S. cities based on the seven deadly sins as well as other misdeeds and vices. Behold, the top ten most sinful American cities, below:

1. Las Vegas

2. Los Angeles

3. St. Louis

4. Houston

5. Atlanta

6. Miami

7. Philadelphia

8. Denver

9. Washington

10. New York City