Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah has reportedly filed for physical custody of the couple's young son, Roman.

According to legal documents obtained by Extra, Alfallah, 29, is seeking to have physical custody of Roman as well as “reasonable visitation” for Pacino, 83. She is also seeking joint legal custody of her child with The Godfather actor.

Included in the legal documents is a "voluntary declaration of parentage," which is a document signed by Pacino that states he is the biological father of Roman.

Alfallah also listed in her filing that she wishes for Pacino to pay for any legal fees that may be associated with the custody case.

The documents do not give any information regarding child support, which the court will make a decision about at a later date. According to People, child support will be determined based on the income of each parent.

Pacino and Alfallah appear to remain friendly amid their reported split. They were spotted having dinner together on Sept. 6, according to People. A source said that they arrived at a restaurant together and enjoyed dinner.

Alfallah and Pacino were first linked in April 2022. Page Six reports they had been together since the pandemic.

In May, it was reported that Pacino and Alfallah were expecting a child and that Alfallah was already eight months pregnant when the news broke.

Their son Roman is Pacino's fourth baby. Pacino was 83 at the time Roman was born.