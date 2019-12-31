Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn Are Getting Married

Congratulations to Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn!

The British actor proposed to the German model while the two were celebrating Christmas Eve last week.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever," Garrn captioned an Instagram photo that perfectly shows off her new bling. "He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is — so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you."

Pettyfer, known for his roles in Magic Mike, Beastly and I Am Number Four, also posted the same image in Boomerang form on Instagram."Some people marry their best friend … Some people marry their soulmate … I got both," he wrote on his post.

Making everything "Instagram official," the two shared more in their Instagram stories and showed more cute moments. They have been dating for 10 months when they were seen together at an Oscars party in February earlier this year.