One determined Amazon delivery driver went above and beyond and dropped off a customer's package in the middle of an active police standoff.

A viral video, which has amassed over 7.5 million views, shows the driver casually walking along a street that was filled with Raleigh police officers.

"When you’re about your business… nothing will get in your way," reads the caption to the video, which was captured in North Carolina.

"In the midst of a standoff, he’s going to deliver his package," a voice can be heard in the clip showing the driver walking through the police barricade.

In the video, the driver gets stopped by authorities momentarily, then hands the package to a SWAT member, who in turn walks toward the apartment holding the package.

The brave driver then gets out his phone and snaps a pic of the scene.

Users commented on the baffling video.

"Dude isn't paid enough to care about his safety," one person wrote.

Another chimed in, "Now that's what you call AMAZON PRIME."

"As a Amazon delivery driver, it was either deliver the package or get fired," a third scoffed.

It is unknown what started the incident. However, The Daily Mail reported that officers were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect suffering from mental distress for almost 24 hours.

Following the ordeal, a spokesperson from Amazon released a statement.

"We always prioritize the safety of the drivers delivering our packages and we regularly communicate with them that if they don’t feel safe, they shouldn’t deliver the package and instead reach out for immediate support," Simone Griffin told WRAL News. "We've spoken with the driver involved to remind him his safety comes first and about the support available in situations like this."