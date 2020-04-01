Amber Heard Allegedly Hired Former Porn Star-Turned-Private Investigator to Dig Up Dirt on Johnny Depp

Amber Heard allegedly hired a private investigator to trail her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The actress reportedly hired former porn-star-turned private detective, Paul Barresi, to "dig up any dirt possible" on the Pirates of the Caribbean star, The Daily Mail reported. The investigator has apparently worked with the likes of Hollywood's elite, including Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Barresi claims he interviewed more than one hundred people who have known Depp in a professional or personal capacity, going as far back as three decades ago—and was unable to find one person who had anything negative to say about Depp.

"Amber's lawyers contacted me and said, 'You're the right man for this job.' That's how they brought me in," Barresi explained to the outlet in an exclusive interview. "She was emotionally spent and battered and tormented; it was a volatile relationship."

"I went to the U.S., France, Italy, Britain, everywhere that Johnny Depp roamed, everywhere he walked. I couldn't find one instance, or at least an admitted one, where he was physically abusive to a woman, smacked or beaten around. He's like an angel," Barresi relayed. "Not one who said a deprecating thing."

Barresi added that Depp has "without question proven himself a man who is generous to a fault." He also shared that the 56-year-old has allegedly paid for medical costs, legal debt and even rent for his friends and co-workers.

Although the P.I. claimed that he only found positive things about Depp, a representative for Heard told the outlet a different story.

"Mr. Barresi hasn't been involved with Ms. Heard's team since he was let go last year, and his account is entirely inconsistent with the testimony of multiple witnesses," they said.