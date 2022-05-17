Amber Heard Testifies That Her ‘Aquaman 2′ Role Was ‘Pared Down’

Amber Heard claimed her role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was significantly reduced while giving testimony during her ongoing legal battle with Johnny Depp.

The actress plays Mera in the superhero flick; she introduced her version of the character to the big screen alongside Jason Momoa in the first Aquaman movie back in 2018.

However, this week she testified that her role was "very pared down" from what was originally planned for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Heard claimed that she had to fight to stay in the movie.

"They didn’t want to include me in the film,” she alleged.

It is unclear exactly who she was referring to. However, she expanded on the situation while giving testimony on the stand.

"I was given a script then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another," Heard said. "They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

Last month, TMZ reported that there were rumblings Heard only had about 10 minutes of screen time in the sequel, which doesn't premiere until 2023.

The revelations came after a Change.org petition calling to remove Heard from the film picked up steam during her ongoing legal battle with Depp. At the time of publishing, the petition has amassed more than 4.2 million signatures.

According to reporting by the New York Post, Heard is currently under contract to do a third film in the franchise after Aquaman 2. She was paid $2 million for her work on the project, which was a raise from her salary for the first movie.

Heard claims that the problems with her role started to emerge after Depp's legal team began taking action against her.

Depp has also alleged that he has lost out on work in recent years. While some petitioned to remove Heard from Aquaman 2, nearly 700,000 fans have signed a petition calling for Disney to bring the actor back as Captain Jack Sparrow for another Pirates of the Caribbean movie.