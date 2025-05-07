Anna Nicole’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Homage to Late Mom at Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead paid emotional tribute to her late mom, Anna Nicole Smith, at the 2025 Barnstable Brown Gala on May 2.

The 18-year-old has largely grown up out of the spotlight, but each year at the Gala leading up to the Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn serves as a reminder of her mom's legacy.

This year, Dannielynn wore a dress that her late mom wore to the same event over 20 years ago in 2004.

The floor-length black black gown featured crystal-embellished straps and a plunging neckline.

"This is the closest to a hug I can get from her," Dannielynn told Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the gala.

Dannielynn's dad, Larry Birkhead, shared a snap of the chic dress on social media.

"Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event. Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her mom’s and 'super cool,'" he wrote on Instagram.

The father-daughter duo, who have attended the Kentucky Derby since Dannielynn was just 3 years old, was accompanied by Larry's niece Chloe.

"I am going to try not [to] embarrass them with my dance moves," he joked in his post.

In September, Larry gushed about his daughter as she turned 18.

"You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express. May you continue on your journey being ‘humble and kind’ and spread the love that you were given to many others. I am beyond proud of you," he wrote on Instagram.

Larry and Smith met at the Barnstable Brown Gala in 2003. The model passed away in 2007 at age 39.