Anne Hathaway Doesn’t Want to Be Called ‘Anne’ Anymore

Anne Hathaway wants people to stop calling her "Anne"—and she revealed the surprising reason why!

On Tuesday (January 12), Hathaway appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, Fallon mentioned that he knows most people call her "Annie," and asked if he should call her by that nickname instead.

"Anything but Anne," she replied. “Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please... Can we talk about my name for a second? Let's spill the tea.”

"When I was fourteen years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, ‘What do you want your name to be?’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, it should be my name. My name’s Anne Hathaway.’ So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."

Hathaway revealed that her mother is usually the only person that calls her "Anne" and only uses it when she's "really mad" at her daughter. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me," Hathaway confessed.

Hathaway shared that at work, people have been accepting of her nickname. "People are like, ‘Anne!’ And I’m like, ‘What? What did I do?’"

"People are so lovely, they don’t want to be presumptuous and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody’s comfortable with calling me Anne ever. It doesn’t fit, I’m an Annie," she concluded.

As for other nicknames, some of her friends call her Mrs. H and Hath.

Watch the interview, below.