Everything We Know About ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works!

Anne Hathaway confirmed the extremely long awaited news to her social media accounts. Kelly Clarkson, who sang "Breakaway" for the original film's soundtrack, shared her excitement. "Already seated queen 🍿👑," she wrote.

Here's everything to know about Princess Diaries 3:

When is Princess Diaries 3 releasing?

There is no official Princess Diaries 3 release date just yet.

Did Princess Diaries 3 start filming?

Disney and Somewhere Pictures did not announce when filming will begin, however, it was rumored that they would begin filming in 2025.

Who stars in Princess Diaries 3?

Hathaway made the major announcement, so it's safe to say that the actor who portrayed Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Queen of Genovia, will return to reprise the iconic role.

Julie Andrews, who portrayed Hathaway's grandmother, Clarisse, in the movies, spoke about the possibility of a third film in the franchise.

“There was dialogue about it,” she told Today.com about the possibility of a third installment in April 2024. “Nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure.” She added, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to.”

Chris Pine, who made his premiere in the Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement playing Nicholas Deveraux, Mia's love interest, confirmed his interest to Access Hollywood. “I love Anne, and I think she’s great,” he said in May 2024. “I’ll wait for that call whenever it comes.”

Hector Elizondo told Variety Latino back in 2016, that he would be honored to return as Joe, the bodyguard and love interest of Queen Clarisse. “It’s not official, but certainly, everybody wants it done,” he shared. “I know Annie would like to do it. I know Julie would like to do it. I would like to do it. So we’re on board, it’s a question of when and a question of getting a good story. I’m ready! It’s time to go back to Genovia!”

Sandra Oh, who portrayed Gupta, Mia's high school vice president, previously expressed her interest in reprising the role. “I am ready for the Queen. Call me! I’m dying to see how Gupta has moved up in the world,” she told EW.

Who is directing Princess Diaries 3?

Adele Lim will direct the movie while Debra Martin Chase will act as producer. Executive producers also include Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack. Additionally, Flora Greeson will be the screenwriter. You'll recall that famed director, Garry Marshall, directed the 2001 and 2004 films. Marshall passed away in July 2016.

"As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide," Lim said in a press release.

What Anne Hathaway Has Said About Princess Diaries 3:

Hathaway previously told People that it was "thrilling" to see fans' "level of excitement" for a third installment.

"We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating," she said of the 20 year wait for a third movie. "It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

Where to Stream Princess Diaries:

Both Princess Diaries and Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are currently available to stream on Disney+.