Did Apple Martin Just Address Those ‘Mean Girl’ Accusations?

Apple Martin has seen the "mean girl" accusations against her.

She seemingly addressed the accusations in a TikTok video with her friends that has since been deleted, according to Page Six.

"I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight," Apple and her friends lip-synced in the playful video.

"We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…" the voiceover continued.

The video was posted on Tuesday (Dec. 17) a few weeks after Apple's high society debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, France.

The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Apple attended the ball with other celebrity children and aristocrats.

She was dressed in a custom blue Valentino gown for the occasion which took 750 hours to craft.

When footage of the exclusive event hit the internet, people began accusing Apple of exhibiting "mean girl" behavior.

In one video, she seemingly stole the spotlight from another girl while entering the ball, while in another viewers thought they caught her rolling her eyes at her date Count Leo Henckel von Donnersmarck.

However, the girl Apple allegedly stole the spotlight from in the photo op told People that the backlash is not deserved.

"[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting," Aliénor Loppin de Montmort told the outlet.

"She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!" she added.

Not much is known about Apple, who prefers to keep her life private and mostly offline.

The 20-year-old is a student at Vanderbilt University and is also involved in the fashion world, having made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2023.