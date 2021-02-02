Aqua Might Make a ‘Cyber Girl’ Version of ‘Barbie Girl’ Thanks to Elon Musk

Elon Musk has inspired the hit ‘90s band Aqua to possibly revamp a fan favorite.

On Sunday (January 31), the Danish-Norwegian Europop group known for their unforgettable 1997 single “Barbie Girl” posted a TikTok challenge to get fans to unlock a new version of the track titled “Cyber Girl.”

“‘Barbie Girl,’ you know that song… by Aqua?” the group's TikTok video shows the technology entrepreneur asking. “I think it would be fun to do a cover ‘Barbie Girl’ but ‘Cyber Girl.’”

“Hi Elon! We are Aqua. 200,000 likes and we will do a 'Cyber Girl' version for you,” says Aqua’s lead singer Lene Nystrøm. “TikTok, do your thing.”

A “Cyber Girl” cover of Aqua's iconic song has seemingly been on Musk’s mind for a while.

Although she was not introduced or credited, Musk’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Grimes, starred as a hologram named “Cyber Girl” at Tesla's Cybertruck unveiling event in Los Angeles in November 2019.

Back in August, a Twitter user asked Musk, “Are you and @Grimezsz gunna make a song together?”

“Yes, it’s called Cyber Girl,” the Tesla mastermind replied. “Cover of Barbie Girl.”

The "Cyber Girl" call-to-action TikTok video currently has over 9,000 likes.