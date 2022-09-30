Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Pop Star Spotted on Date Night With TV Host Amid His ‘Daily Show’ Exit

Could Trevor Noah be the one for Dua Lipa?

The talk show host and the worldwide superstar recently spurred romance rumors when they were spotted during a romantic dinner on Sept. 28.

According to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair shared an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant called Miss Lily’s.

Fellow diners at the resultant told the publication that Lipa and Noah sat "away from everyone else," but that it was "clear they were into each other."

After they left the resultant, they were seen embracing and even sharing a kiss. See pictures below:

Representatives for each of the celebrities has not responded as of reporting.

The news of a possible new romance comes after Lipa called it quits with her most recent boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

Lipa and Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother broke up in December 2021 after spending more than two years together.

As for Noah, his last relationship ended more recently. Previously, the host ended his relationship with Minka Kelly in May. They had been dating since 2020.

On top of a potential new romance, Noah is making major moves in terms of his career as well.

He announced that he will be stepping down as host of The Daily Show.

"It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up," he said in a video posted to Twitter.

While he did not give an exact reason for his departure, he did hint that it was his desire for more standup work.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows," he said.

Noah has not revealed as to when his final show will take place, only that he will still be around for a while.