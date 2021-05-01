Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dating?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together?

Following Lopez's split from her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez on April 15, her other former fiancé, Affleck, was photographed three times at her Los Angeles home.

“Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," an insider told Page Six. But are they just friends or dating?

"They are friends," a source confirmed to People. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

The former couple met on the set of Gigli in 2002. Shortly after Lopez's split from her second husband, Cris Judd, the pair began dating and became engaged. In 2003, however, they postponed their wedding. By January 2004 they had broken up.

Affleck isn't the only ex Lopez has been speaking to since her recent split. According to reports, Lopez has also been in touch with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She and Rodriguez have also been spotted together post-split. On April 23, they were seen at the Hotel Bel-Air, the same place where they went on their first date four years ago.

On April 15, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement regarding their split.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."