Are Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich dating?

The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted kissing former Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich on Sunday (Feb. 21).

In photos obtained by The Sun, the 31-year-old actress can be seen holding hands across the table and sharing kisses with the 51-year-old actor while on a romantic lunch date at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, California.

The couple kept it casual, both wearing blue jeans, white tops and black masks for their PDA-filled outing.

It’s unclear when the two started hanging out or how they connected, but it’s possible they met through their involvement working for the CW. Ulrich played Forsythe Pendleton Jones II on Riverdale up until Season 4 and Hale starred in the Riverdale spinoff show Katy Keene, which was canceled last year after one season. In 2020, Hale’s character crossed over onto Riverdale for one episode, but did not cross paths with Skeet’s character.

Hale was rumored to be dating The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood last year after she was spotted on hiking dates with him.

Skeet was married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005; Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015; and briefly engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017. He has two 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia, with ex-wife Cates.

Last July, Hale joked to ET about feeling "more single than ever" while discussing her love life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If anything during this time it's taught [me] — because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine," she explained. "I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous. Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

Neither Hale nor Ulrich have responded to the relationship rumors.