Lucy Hale ‘Mortified’ By Her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Audition

Lucy Hale revealed that she auditioned for the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey film.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about her audition to the Associated Press on Saturday (July 18).

"I was very young," Hale admitted. Casting, production and filming kicked off in 2013. The first movie in the trilogy debuted in 2015. "It had to have been, not 10 years ago, but it was a while ago, and I was like, mortified," Hale added.

The audition itself wasn't an actual scene from the movie. Instead, it was a "very sexually forward monologue."

"I didn't really even know what I was saying in the audition," she recalled. "I was a little naive about it all." The scene in question was a girl speaking to her friends about a "sexcapade." It went into "extreme detail" and the term "sperm" was used numerous times.

Although Hale did not get the role (it ultimately went to Dakota Johnson), it was still an overall learning experience. "It was good for me because it scared the crap out of me to do an audition like that," she admitted.

Earlier this week, Hale told E! News that she was "so embarrassed and blushing the whole time." She added, "The whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off."