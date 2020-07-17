Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood are reportedly casually dating.

The former Bachelor star and Pretty Little Liars alum went on a hike at Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles' scenic Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Wednesday (July 15).

Sources told the outlet that the pair have gone on a few "casual hike dates" this past month.

Their outings come after the 28-year-old reality star's public breakup with Cassie Randolph. Randolph and Underwood met while filming Season 23 of The Bachelor. The former couple dated for almost two years before announcing their breakup this past May.

“He is moving on as much as he can, has been dating and is excited about this new chapter,” an insider told Us Weekly of his split with Randolph. “There is no chance that Colton and Cassie will get back together.”

In photos obtained by TMZ, neither Hale nor Underwood were wearing face masks while on their hike. Underwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.