Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dating?

Last week, Nick Jonas was thirsting after Jenna Dewan, and now it appears as though he has a new love interest: Priyanka Chopra.

According to Us Weekly, the 25-year-old singer and the 35-year-old actress are an item.

“They are dating and it’s brand new,” a source told the outlet. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Thew news comes after the two were spotted together over Memorial Day weekend, attending the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 25.

"They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” an eyewitness told Us.

“The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show,” the eyewitness added. “They snuck out right as the show was ending.”

The pair were also spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game the following day. “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy,” an onlooker told Us. “They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”