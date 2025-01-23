Ariana Grande and Fans React to Pop Star’s Oscar Nomination: ‘Cannot Stop Crying’

Ariana Grande is officially an Oscar-nominated actress.

The singer and movie star landed a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for the 2025 Oscars ceremony. She is nominated for her role as Galinda in the acclaimed film Wicked.

After the news of her notation was revealed, Grande reacted to the news in a lengthy post to her Instagram account on Jan. 23.

"Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise," her post began.

"I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny," Grande added in the caption.

Elsewhere in the post, Grande thanked the Academy as well as the film's director Jon M. Chu for "taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."

"I don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart. Lemons and melons and pears, oh my," Grande concluded.

Grande's fans also shared their celebratory feelings for the singer on social media.

"Watching this video now is insane the fact nobody believed in Ariana at all until she shattered expectations despite a difficult audition & her own public persona. She was even humble enough to accept possibly not being the right fit. But now she's an Oscar nominated Glinda," one X user wrote.

"Oscar nominee Ariana grande got a good ring to it," someone else added.

"Ariana grande Oscar nominee today. Tony in three years. EGOT by 2035. I can see it," another chimed in.

Grande is nominated alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo who scored a nomination in the Best Actress category. In total, Wicked is one of the most-nominate films of the year with 0 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Check out more reactions below: