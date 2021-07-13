Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Olivia Jade's response to that Gossip Girl jab at her fam, applying for jobs on TikTok and more, below.

Ariana Grande Shares Honeymoon Photos From Amsterdam



Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez took a trip to Amsterdam for their honeymoon. Grande shared adorable photos from their vacation on Instagram, including a pic of her and her new hubby sitting in a pair of giant clogs.

TikTok Is Becoming a Job Hunt Destination

For the month of July, TikTok is testing something called "TikTok Resumes." The system is geared toward young people and already has job listings for companies such as Forever 21, Nascar and Target. (via The Verge)

Proof Mini Victories Won Throughout the Day Are Better Shared

Small wins that happen throughout the day, like getting free coffee or getting the best parking spot, are enough for 70 percent of us to be motivated for the rest of the day. It also turns out that 80 percent of people like to hear about the "small victories" of other people! A rotten 14 percent of people, however, are green with envy hearing about the small wins of other people. (via SWNS Digital)

Olivia Jade Reacts To Gossip Girl Jab



In the new HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot, the characters mention Olivia Jade and her parents, who were arrested for the college admission scandal. One character is heard saying, "Everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail." The daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli posted a TikTok of the clip while scratching her head and saying, "No I didn't." (via Page Six)

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Asks Contestants To Refrain From Self-Pleasure

Calling it a "little friendly hand-shake with themselves," Katie Thurston explained that she wants the contestants of The Bachelorette to challenge themselves by not masturbating. (via People)

Drake Bell Gets Two Years Probation in Child Endangerment Case

Actor Drake Bell, also known as singer Drake Campana, just got a two-year probation sentence after pleading guilty on June 23. He was charged with attempting to endanger children. On Monday, he appeared virtually in Cleveland court. Along with the two years of probation, he has to complete 200 hours of community service. (via People)

Dua Lipa Sued for Posting Photo of Herself

Integral Images Inc. is suing Dua Lipa for posting a photo of herself on Instagram that was taken by paparazzi. The company is looking to get $150,000 for damages. The since-deleted original photo was a paparazzi pic from February 2019. (via The Wrap)