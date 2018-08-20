Camila Cabello took home the award for Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (Monday, August 20), beating out fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Drake and Post Malone.

The former Fifth Harmony star gushed about her passionate fans while excitedly accepting her first-ever Moonman.

"Thank you so much to my fans, I love you guys so much. You know, I'm fully aware that you never know when you're gonna get a moment like this...the relationship I have with you guys, with my fans, is a forever thing. You guys have been there since the beginning and I'm gonna be here for you 'til the very end...This is for you!" she said.

Cabello also gave a shout-out to the other female nominees: "It's incredible. I'm so honored to be in a category with such incredible nominees. Shout-out to all the amazing female artists this year!"

The "Havana" singer, who was also nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop and Best Choreography, also thanked her manager, mother, sister, parents and grandparents, who she said were "watching from Miami."

