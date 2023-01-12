A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.

A$AP Rocky and the photogs approach Brown's car to find him napping. Rocky then pulls out his phone to record the hilarious moment. The photogs go to get their own footage of Brown but Rocky jokingly tells them not to.

"Don't do him like that," Rocky says laughing, before knocking on the hood of the car and waking Brown from his slumber. Rocky gets a good laugh out of the incident before rejoining Rihanna in the restaurant.

Rocky and Ri Ri seem to be going as strong as ever since welcoming their first child together last May. Last month, they shared the first photos of the baby boy.

Rihanna is currently prepping for her big halftime show performance at the upcoming Super Bowl. Not much is known about the upcoming set. Rihanna's SB performance comes a year after Dr. Dre's epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance last February, which featured guest appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

A$AP Rocky recently announced his new album Don't Be Dumb.

Check Out Video of A$AP Rocky Catching Rihanna's Manager Napping on the Job Below