ASAP Rocky Says Girlfriend Rihanna Is ‘The One’ — Here’s What We Know About Their Relationship

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially an item!

On Wednesday (May 19), the rapper confirmed in an interview with GQ that he is in a relationship with the "Umbrella" singer.

When the subject of Rihanna came up, the outlet described ASAP as "beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite." During the interview, ASAP called the Fenty Beauty mogul “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

"[It is] so much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he shared of his romance with the music superstar, adding that he has embraced monogamy, something that comes easily when you find the right person.

When asked if he would like children in the future, he said that "if that’s in my destiny, absolutely."

“I think I’m already a dad! All these motherf--kers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout," he joked. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In 2012, the two artists collaborated on Rihanna's remix of "Cockiness (Love It)." ASAP later acted as the opening act for Rihanna's 2013 Diamonds World Tour.

In 2018, they were photographed front row at a Louis Vuitton fashion show, and RiRi later invited him to her annual Diamond Ball. The following year they walked the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards in London. He even donned a Fenty suit to support her business venture.

In January 2020, Rihanna broke up with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Shortly after, rumors began to surface that the two performers were seeing each other. They even collaborated on Rihanna's Fenty Skin line together.

By December 2020, sources told People that the two were dating. During Christmastime, the pair vacationed to Barbados together. (ASAP's father was born and raised in the country, while Rihanna herself was born in Barbados.)

“It was like a homecoming thing,” ASAP told GQ of their trip. “It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar.”