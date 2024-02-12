This Cool Avocado Tip Is the Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread

It's truly a whole thing when picking out avocados. Maybe you're buying them to make your world-famous guacamole or you like slicing them up on a salad. Cutting them in half and eating them with a sprinkle of salt or pepper straight out of their skin is simply delicious or layering them eggs Benedict-style on an English muffin is so super scrumptious, too.

I personally love using them like little bowls and putting a nice scoop of homemade chicken salad in each avocado half.

Anyway, the one thing these methods all have in common is they require ripe avocados. Sometimes it's easy to find ripe ones albeit you need to use them within a day or so for the best quality. Other times you want to buy a bunch of avocados at a time so you're looking for varying ripeness. Or you don't want ripe ones because you don't plan to use them for a few days.

Whatever the reason it's a thing.

So are you ready for this avocado coolness? Here's how to ripen an avocado in 10 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 200°F. Wrap your avocados in aluminum foil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake your avocados for around 10 minutes. Place them in your fridge until they cool to your liking or leave them out at room temp if you prefer, depending on how quickly you want to use them.

Here's why this works according to the Simple Most website. Since avocados release ethylene gas which slowly ripens them, the aluminum foil keeps the gas from leaving the avocado thus expidting the ripening process.

Now if you need a quicker process according to Reader's Digest, then enter the microwave which "cooks" everything faster.

Just cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, wrap each half in plastic wrap, and put it in the microwave for two minutes. You can either run the wrapped avocado under cold water for a few minutes or place it in a bowl of chilled water.

Celebrities at the 2024 Super Bowl See stars such as Paul Rudd, Post Malone and more in attendance at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol