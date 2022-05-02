Olivia Rodrigo has been including the Avril Lavigne song "Complicated" in her sets throughout her most recent trek that launched in Portland last month, and over the weekend the Grammy-winning Best New Artist finally got to share the stage with Lavigne during Friday's (April 29) show at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Rodrigo has been playing "Complicated" right after her breakout single "drivers license" at many of the shows, and with the crowd still on a high, the singer started to reveal her special guest. "She's from Canada," exclaimed the singer, adding, "I'm so so so lucky cause she came here tonight to sing with me," before introducing Lavigne to the audience.

After an embrace amidst the screaming cheers of the crowd, Rodrigo's band played the strummy opening with Lavigne taking the lead to the delight of the audience and Rodrigo, who bounced along with the beat. Rodrigo then stepped up for the second verse, and the pair came together with Rodrigo draping an arm around Lavigne as they both sang the remainder of the song to its finish.

"I don't know what to do for an encore," exclaimed Rodrigo, still excited after sharing the stage with Lavigne on the song that propelled her career.

While much of her success so far has been in the pop world, Rodrigo has shown her penchant for rock as well with not only "Complicated" but Veruca Salt's '90s alterna-hit "Seether" being regularly played within her set lists. Rodrigo's sold out Sour Tour continues through most of May. See the remaining stops here.

Lavigne, meanwhile, has seen a career resurgence in 2022 thanks to her Love Sux album, which has seen the singer revisit her pop-punk roots with the assistance of label head Travis Barker. The singer has her own tour going on as well, spending most of May in Canada before taking on the U.S. in June and July. See her tour dates here.