Mother Finds 4-Month-Old Sucked Up by Tornado Laying ‘Gently’ in a Tree

A Tennessee mom watched helplessly as a tornado sucked up her 4-month-old baby boy. "He was the first thing to go up," Sydney Moore says.

Several tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee last weekend.

Moore lives in Clarksville, Tenn., with her boyfriend and her two kids.

Six people were killed across the state.

Fearing the worst, she pushed through the wreckage, and "by the grace of God," she found him. A GoFundMe describes the baby boy as looking like he'd been gently placed on a fallen tree, "like an angel guided him safely to that spot."

All four members of the family survived with a variety of injuries, but they lost everything.

WSMV-TV in Nashville first shared the family's harrowing story on Tuesday (Dec. 12). Moore says she heard the wind hammering her mobile home's walls, so she instinctively jumped on her 1-year-old son. As she did that, the walls collapsed, and a few seconds, later the roof ripped off of the home.

Her boyfriend was in the living room with the sleeping baby and saw the tornado pick up his bassinet. He too was scooped up and tossed, resulting in a broken arm and shoulder.

After freeing herself and her oldest son, the mother began a 10-minute-long search for her 4-month-old, finding him alive on a fallen tree in the pouring rain.

The GoFundMe was organized by Moore's sister. She notes that the family didn't have car insurance to cover the wrecked car, and the storm took all of their diapers, wipes, clothing, personal belongings and house. A cat is also missing. The baby boy needed to have his ear glued after being cut.

She's hoping to raise $25,000 for the family.