Backstreet Boys Announce Final ‘Larger Than Life’ Vegas Residency Dates

Backstreet was back, but they're about to leave again.

On Tuesday (July 10), the iconic boy band announced the final dates of their Larger Than Life Las Vega residency via Twitter.

"This experience truly has been Larger Than Life, but it’s time to announce that our residency is coming to an end," the band wrote alongside a sizzle reel of highlights from their overwhelmingly successful residency. "Our final 18 shows in February & April of 2019 go on sale this Friday, July 13 at 10am PT."

When the residency was first announced in 2016, it was only supposed to be nine dates, but it sold out so quickly that the Backstreet Boys kept adding dates, seeing their short stint on the Strip turn into three years of memories.

“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” A.J. McLean previously told PEOPLE. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”

During their time in Sin City, the five-piece has also been working on a new album. In May, they released "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," their first single in five years.