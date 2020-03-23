Behati Prinsloo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Sharing Ultrasound-Like Photo

Behati Prinsloo sent fans into a frenzy after sharing what appeared to be an ultrasound on Instagram.

The former Victoria's Secret angel unintentionally sparked pregnancy rumors on Monday (March 23) when she uploaded the grainy, black-and-white image. Fans immediately questioned whether she was expecting her third child with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, which led Prinsloo to clear up any confusion by updating the photo's caption.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," she wrote. "[Her daughter] Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy 😂 it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

"Wow this picture that was accidentally posted by my 3-year-old today got a lot of attention haha," she added on her Instagram Stories. (The 33-year-old previously gave birth to daughters Dusty and Gio in 2016 and 2018, respectively.)

Prinsloo and Levine, who got married in 2014 after two years of dating, met and fell in love after a mutual friend suggested they should work together on a music video. Though that never happened, the couple kept in contact over email and met in person a month later. "It was love at first sight," the model told Net-a-Porter in 2019.