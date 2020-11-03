Bella Hadid has no respect for rapper Lil Pump — or should we say, "Little Pimp" — after he came forward as a Trump supporter.

At the final rally of his campaign on Monday (November 2) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, President Donald Trump invited Lil Pump to come up and speak on stage with him, except he didn't call him by his correct name.

"Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” Trump confidently said to the crowd. “Come on up here, come on up here. Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?”

The President corrected himself and the rapper excitedly stepped up to the mic.

"I've come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country," Lil Pump began. "You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don't forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!"

Lil Pump joined rappers Lil Wayne, 50 Cent and Ice Cube in showing support for the Trump campaign.

However, Hadid was not amused by Lil Pump’s endorsement. The model posted a screenshot of one of Lil Pump's posts on her Instagram Story, which shows him smiling while the Make America Great Again flag is held up by women around him. She wrote over the photo, "This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser."

Bella Hadid Instagram

She jokingly added, "Anyways, I'm going to Mars, you guys want anything?"

Hadid's stance on Trump has been very clear, as she urged her 35 million followers to be "on the right side of history" on Election Day.