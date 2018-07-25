What a difference 12 months can make — a year after Bella Thorne showed up on the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red carpet as a smiley nominee, she says she plans to boycott the "gross" 2018 show, which she's accused of celebrating superficial facets of the entertainment industry while ignoring more important and altruistic work.

"I’m #boycottingteenchoice besides it being rigged it’s just f----- up," Thorne — a frequent nominee of the show — began on Twitter. "Vote for the hottest is so gross. How about smartest? Or a charity category? How about we hype people up for doing good things not being hot. The fact we are even voting against each other is .... it f---- w kids heads like a beauty competition..."

And while some followers were initially skeptical, others said Thorne made some good points.

"I wasn’t sure what was going on at first, but I respect this hardcore," one wrote, while another noted "i never thought that in that way but you’re right."

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air on August 12 — nominees were announced in June. Nick Cannon and Lele Pons will split hosting duties.

Thorne has previously been nominated for "Choice Female Hottie" in 2014, "Choice Movie: Villain" and "Choice TV: Scene Stealer" in 2015 and additional honors in 2017 and 2018 at the TCAs.