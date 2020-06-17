Belle Delphine Returns With NSFW Music Video After Mysterious Social Media Hiatus
After a near-11-month hiatus, Belle Delphine has made her return to social media with a music video called "I'm Back."
On Wednesday (June 17), the controversial social media star made her return with a colorful video to promote her account on OnlyFans, which is a content creator subscription service where users can pay to unlock exclusive content from their favorite creators.
The video begins with Delphine dancing, twerking and singing, "You were thinking I died? B---h surprise!" Wearing a bikini and anime-themed two-piece set, Delphine can be seen dancing with a toy shark, a rubber duck and a unicorn while rainbow paint drips over her body.
Watch the video, below.
The 20-year-old YouTuber also parodies Tekashi 6ix9ine's song "Gooba," which is popular on TikTok.
Along with her video, Delphine also launched new Instagram and TikTok accounts.
See fan reactions to her grand return, below.