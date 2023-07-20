Ben Affleck Fan Helps After Actor’s Car Breaks Down

Ben Affleck had a bit of car trouble, but he got help from a fan.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Air actor was spotted earlier this week getting some help with his car when his Cadillac DeVille ran out of fluid.

In the picture obtained by the outlet, a fan can be seen standing with Affleck in the front of his car as they asses the problem going on under the hood. The problem appeared to be a simple fix, because Affleck can be seen in the picture with a bottle of fluid.

Affleck's son, Samuel, was with the actor, however, he is not seen with his dad in the picture.

The picture of Ben having some car troubles comes as he celebrated his anniversary to wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben and Jen tied the knot on July 17, 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev.

The nuptials were teased when Jen posted a cheeky Instagram selfie in bed.

READ MORE: JLo Gets Backlash for Shirtless Father's Day Pic of Ben Affleck

The news of their marriage was later confirmed by the songstress in a special newsletter to fans.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage," she said.

Ben and Jen originally met in 2002 and got engaged. However, they ended things in 2004 before finding their way back to each other 17 years later.