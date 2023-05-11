Ben Affleck Looks Miserable in Viral Video (Again), Internet Blames Jennifer Lopez (Again)

Jennifer Lopez is once again being blamed by the internet for Ben Affleck's apparent perpetual state of misery.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Affleck appears frustrated and cranky as he and Lopez walk back to their car after a coffee stop. Turning his back to the camera, the actor opens the singer's car door before sarcastically slamming it after she settles into her seat.

Frowning, he walks to his side of the car before flashing the camera a disgruntled, disapproving look and throwing up hand up in a "Really?" gesture.

"Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn't dead," reads text over the video.

Watch below:

Initially shared on TikTok earlier this week, the footage made its way to Twitter.

Lopez, yet again, was villainized, even though Affleck was clearly annoyed by being followed and recorded by paparazzi when all the man wanted to do was enjoy his little iced coffee.

Check out some reactions blaming Lopez, below:

This is hardly the first time the couple has gone viral thanks to Affleck's resting gloom face.

In February, Affleck appeared to look so miserable at the 2023 Grammy Awards that his appearance sparked a series of viral memes (and, of course, more J.Lo blame).

A few weeks later, Affleck explained why he looked the way he did at the awards show.

"I saw [Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into [Jennifer] and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor,'" Affleck shared.

"She goes, 'You better f---ing not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event," he continued.

Affleck added that the viral memes spawned from the moment did not bother the couple.