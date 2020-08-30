Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. won the 2020 VMAs Best Collaboration award for "Rain On Me."

Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the Moon Person for Best Collaboration at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30), which aired remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

“This means the world,” Gaga said while accepting the award. "Ariana and I really connected through this song ... Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us. We've both been through some s--- together, but we were willing to share that with each other. When we were in the studio we turned our tears, that felt like endless rainfall, into diamonds. I will treasure those diamonds with you forever, honey."



The 2020 Best Collaboration nominees included Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber (“Stuck with U”), Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin (“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”), Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid (“Beautiful People”), Future ft. Drake (“Life Is Good”), Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj (“Tusa”) and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (“Rain On Me”).

Watch "Rain On Me," below: