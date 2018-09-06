Read Beyoncé’s Super Rare, Emotional Message to Fans

Beyoncé is feeling grateful after having a "monumental" year at age 36.

The singer celebrated the birth of her twins and other achievements in an open letter to fans Thursday following her 37th birthday Sept. 4.

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years," Beyoncé wrote, referencing husband Jay Z.

"I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it," she said. "This year has been monumental for me."

"I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes," the star added. "I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive."

Beyoncé spent her birthday with rapper Jay Z in Sardinia, Italy, according to Just Jared. The couple were spotted having lunch in Porto Cervo before enjoying a boat ride.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, was among those to wish the singer a happy birthday Tuesday. She marked the occasion by posting a baby photo of Beyoncé on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most, beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever!!!!" Knowles wrote.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 14-month-old twins Rumi and Sir. The couple will resume their On the Run II tour Sept. 11 in Arlington, Texas.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

