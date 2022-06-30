Beyonce Wants You to ‘Release the Wiggle’ With ‘Renaissance’: See Her Majestic New Album Cover

Beyonce isn't horsing around when it comes to her new album, Renaissance.

On Thursday (June 30), the "Single Ladies" singer unveiled the whimsical cover art for what’s certainly one of the most highly anticipated albums of all time.

On Instagram, she shared a written tribute to the events that led to its creation:

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

She concluded her message by sharing her hope that fans "find joy in this music" and that it "inspires you to release the wiggle," as well as "feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Set against a completely black backdrop, the Renaissance album cover features a mostly bare Bey with long blonde hair, sitting atop a glowing silver horse.

She’s positioned so that the top half of her body faces forward as she stares down the camera.

See the album art for Beyonce's Renaissance, below:

It now seems that Beyonce's British Vogue cover shoot released last month was a hint at the album cover, as it also features the singer atop a majestic horse:

Renaissance is Beyonce's first full studio album since the release of her 2016 album, Lemonade. She released its first single "Break My Soul" on June 20.

Renaissance is out July 29.