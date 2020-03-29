Bhad Bhabie Seemingly Shades Her Former Friend Billie Eilish

Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) threw shade at her former friend Billie Eilish.

A fan asked the 17-year-old if she was still friends with Eilish during an Instagram Live on Saturday (March 28). "I think I’m friends with Billie," the rapper said. "I don’t know if Billie is my friend."

She added, "Every time I DM [direct message] her and give her my number, she just doesn't texts me."

Bregoli then threw shade at the "everything i wanted" singer. "I guess that’s what happens when b-----s get famous. It can be like that, I’m not trippin’," she said. However, Eilish was already an artist at the time Bregoli became famous on the Dr. Phil show in September of 2016. "I know who my real friends are," she concluded.

In September 2019, Eilish commented on an Instagram video of Bregoli rapping while driving. "B---h watch the road," Eilish commented on the post to which Bregoli replied the side eye emoji.