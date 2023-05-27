Billie Eilish Calls Out Social Media ‘Women Hating’ Trolls For Criticizing Her Femininity

Billie Eilish absolutely "obliterated" social media trolls for their uncalled-for comments about her femininity.

On Friday (May 26), the 21-year-old pop star posted a series of Instagram Stories where she wrote a "letter to some comments I [sic] be seeing sometimes..." She addressed that people previously criticized her for dressing too baggy and her fashion choices being too "boyish," but while she has been wearing more "feminine or fitting" outfits, she's once again being criticized for her own personal choices.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman," she wrote alongside a selfie.

"And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout," she added. "And 'What happened to her?' oMg iT's nOt the sAmE Billie she's just like the rest bla blah."

Eilish told the "f--king bozos" and "true idiots" that she can have both styles and to "let women exist" in peace.

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! OMG?! insane right? Who knew??" she continued. "And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

In her final words of wisdom, she sarcastically noted, "FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things."

She signed off in the most epic way possible with a peace sign and a message that read, "Suck my absolute c--k and balls you women-hating ass weirdos."

See all of the Stories, below.